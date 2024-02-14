Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Walter Duran

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Student of the Week for Arapaho Charter High School is Walter Duran!

Walter is a senior at ACHS, and the son of John Duran and Irene Warren. He has been on the academic honor roll in each semester of his high school career, and teachers tout his commitment and diligence in his studies as one of his greatest attributes. One staff member stated “Walter does very well in all areas at the high school. He is a very positive young man that doesn’t really bring much attention to himself. He is also very humble.”

In his four years at ACHS, Walter has competed in football, basketball and track, and this winter is a stalwart on the school’s reborn Warrior basketball team, often playing every minute of a game. He has earned varsity letters in all three sports. In addition to his athletics, Walter is also involved in the district’s food distribution program and ACHS’s chapter of Bring Change to Mind. Outside of school he enjoys hunting and fishing, working out, and going for an occasional run. After high school Walter is planning to attend college or trade school, and is currently undecided with regard to a program of study. Congratulations, Walter, on this well-earned honor!