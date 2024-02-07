Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Malakai Dresser

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Malakai Dresser is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!

Malakai, the nephew of Drisella Durgin, is a Junior who transferred to ACHS at semester this year. In his short time here he has made an immediate and positive impression on teachers and peers alike. A nominating teacher states “Malakai has a wonderful attitude towards school and his classes. He adds great comments to class discussions. He likes to help out whenever he can, and he is a great help at concessions.” He is universally recognized as a diligent and dedicated student at ACHS.

Advertisement



Malakai finds himself in a rather unique position with regard to his path toward graduation as well. Despite only being in his 3rd year of high school, he will have earned enough credits to graduate at the conclusion of this Spring 2024 semester. He plans to do just that, and has received the go-ahead from the district to graduate early.



In his years of high school Malakai has participated in Cross Country and Indoor Track, helps with basketball concession sales, and has received multiple academic and attendance honors. As if his committed studies weren’t enough, he also works 25 to 30 hours a week at a part-time job. When he does find some spare time, he enjoys hanging out with friends and playing online video games. After high school Malakai plans to enroll with Job Corps and pursue certifications in Petroleum and Construction. Well deserved, Malakai!