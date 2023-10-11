Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Kenya Rhodes

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week this week is Kenya Rhodes.

Kenya, the daughter of Matthew Rhodes and Andrea Blackburn, is a 10th grade student at Arapaho Charter High School. She is crushing all As in her courses through 1st quarter, and showing no signs of slowing down academically. Her academic excellence and positive presence at ACHS are the key reasons she was nominated for this award by multiple teachers.One teacher writes “Kenya is thoughtful, diligent and kind. She works hard on her independent study course, and is utilizing strategies to help her avoid distraction in completing her assignments. Kenya is taking on additional hours at work to help her family and is a good big sister to her siblings. Kenya asks great questions, is a great listener, and is always looking to learn more. She is a pleasure to have in class and brings out the best in her classmates by being a friend and role model.”Another says “She comes to class with a positive attitude and always gives 100%. She wants to learn and always asking questions to better herself. She is a role model and actively encourages everyone to participate.”

Advertisement

Kenya is active in Bring Change to Mind, and plans to compete in Basketball and Track this year. She loves making new friends, striving for educational success, and staying positive with and for those around her. On top of all this, she also holds a part time job on the weekends. When she graduates from high school Kenya plans to attend college at Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Congratulations, Kenya!