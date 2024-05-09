Rain, scattered showers to last most of Thursday; higher elevations to continue getting snowfall

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the stubborn low pressure center will continue to circulate moist, southernly upslope flow in our area today, May 9, so expect rain that will transition to scattered showers and partly cloudy skies by mid-day.

There will be some wind from the north today as well, Lipson added, and the scattered showers should continue into tonight, with partly clearing skies.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow showers will continue in the mountains, but will be light except for the Wind River Range.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s. h/t NWSR