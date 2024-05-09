Once a Tiger, always a Tiger…McFadden to Princeton

Reed McFadden will remain a Tiger but change his colors from black and green to black and orange next fall. McFadden signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field for Princeton University. Reed McFadden signed a National Letter of Intent for track and field at Princeton University with his parents Chase and Stacie McFadden – h/t Randy Tucker

The Ivy League school recruited McFadden as a 400-meter hurdler outdoors and a heptathlete during the indoor season.

McFadden is a versatile athlete, who may eventually become a decathlete for the Tigers with his ability as a hurdler, middle-distance runner, sprinter, and pole vaulter.

Advertisement

Reed McFadden with his parents Chase and Stacie McFadden and coaches Jordan Cooper, Ben Gose, Shawna Morgan, and Kevin Green – h/t Randy Tucker

He carries a 4.0 grade point average at Lander Valley High School and plans to enroll in a pre-med program at Princeton, studying neurology, with the goal of becoming a neurologist.