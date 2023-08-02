Approvals, amendments, agreements and more came before the Commissioners on August 1

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 1. Below is a recap of that meeting.

An amendment to the Bank of the West Commercial Card Program agreement was approved with BMO Harris Bank as the successor to Bank of the West.

An ARPA #2 authorization for three ambulance command vehicles was increased from $155,000 to $175,377.75 to include funding set-up costs and for the vehicles to be drop shipped to Premier Vehicle Installations for agreed set-up.

Advertisement

The contract between the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Fremont County was approved in the amount of $105,000 setting forth terms to develop Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response capability through the implementation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health Preparedness capabilities.

The agreement among Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division; Fremont County WIC Program; and Fremont County was approved for FY 2023-2024.

The annual compensation agreement between the University of Wyoming and Fremont County for contributions toward the 4-H educator position was approved.

Amendment one to the contract between Wyoming Department of Family Services and Fremont County Board of Commissioners was approved, which amends the responsibilities of the contractor relating to the Community Juvenile Services Board.

Advertisement

The Fremont County Board of Commissioners guidelines for the conduct of meetings was approved as amended, specifically changing the special meeting process.

A proposal for the formation of an EMS Exploratory Committee was approved.

A capital revolving fund authorization for the ISS Firewall Replacement Project was increased from $30,100 to $30,380 and the bid from Traveling Computers, INC. was accepted in the amount of $30,379.04.

Advertisement

The meeting can be watched in its entirety here.