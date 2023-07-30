AgLife: Sisters at the Fair

There may be life off the ranch, but any Fremont County farmer or rancher will tell you – The #aglife is “the good life!” #Aglife is a County 10 series, brought to you by Wyoming Community Bank, that pulls the curtain back on farm and ranch life in Fremont County.

It was a busy summer for Shoshoni senior Brooklyn Schrinar on the swine show circuit. She competed in five different shows over the summer in Powell, Sheridan, Basin, Thermopolis, and here in Riverton. Is showing with her sister Brielle, an incoming fourth-grade student at Shoshoni Elementary School. Brooklyn and her mom Carly Scrhinar attached a fan with zip-ties on a hog pen – h/t Randy Tucker

“She jackpotted the pigs all summer,” her mom Carly Schrinar said of Brooklyn.

It was a long, challenging summer for the Shoshoni FFA member and volleyball player.

“It was a busy summer, but shows offer a lot of opportunities,” Brooklyn said. “I’m grateful to my parents for all their help.”

Both girls are members of the Riverview Owls 4H.

“We meet as a club either online, or sometimes here at the fairgrounds,” Brooklyn said.

Her mom is a legal assistant at Vincent and Vincent and Brooklyn is looking for a similar career.

“My goal is to become an attorney,” she said. “Or maybe something in the medical field. I talked to Mr. Slack (Brady) at Shoshoni and thought majoring in history might be good before going to law school.” Brooklyn Schrinar showed a hot in earlier competition – h/t Carly Schrinar

This is Brooklyn’s ninth year at the fair.

“The fantastic part is the sale,” Brooklyn said. “I love how the county comes together and shows support for the kids. Most of my family can come to the county fair.

The swine show has evolved over the last few decades from purebred Hampshire, Duroc, American Landrace, and Poland China breeds to more vigorous crossbreeds. Both girls will be working with dark or light cross hogs. They all show a band similar to a classic Hampshire hog, but that’s where the similarity ends. Brielle Schrinar worked the show ring at a previous county fair – h/t Carly Schrinar

“I have a dark and light cross hog,” Brielle said. “Wendell VonKrosigk brought them to us from the Schwecke Group in Gibbon, Minnesota.”

As a fourth grader, Brielle is just getting into the heat of fair competition, but she enjoys competition in other ways as well.

“I like to play sports,” she said. “I like basketball and volleyball and dance at Mainstreet Dance.”

The swine and swine showmanship start Wednesday and the girls brought in their animals on Sunday.

The girls father Randy grew up on his mom and dad’s farm just north of Riverton.