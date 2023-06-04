Afternoon showers, thunderstorms expected again on June 4

(Fremont County, WY) – “Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area again this afternoon, mainly along and east of an area from southern Natrona County to western portions of the Bighorn Basin,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat from these storms.”

Today’s highs range from 59 degrees in South Pass City to 71 degrees in Shoshoni. Overnight lows dip down into the 40s for the majority of the 10. Check out the details on the graphic below. h/t NWSR