Activate10: Riverton Search & Rescue’s only annual fundraiser returns for 2024

(Riverton, WY) – The “Get Lost Banquet and Fundraiser,” Riverton Search and Rescue’s only annual fundraiser, has returned and set a date for 2024, and will take place on August 24, 5:00 PM, in the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Riverton S and R is looking for donations for the live and silent auctions, and would “greatly appreciate” monetary donations at this time as well.

Tickets will be $40 each, and Corporate Sponsorship Tables are $1100.

The tables seat 8 and also include advertising and gifts.

In addition to the auctions there will be a dinner, games and a cash bar.

The banquet and all donations help pay for monthly training, supplies and the items necessary to keep Riverton S and R’s equipment updated, serviced and in working condition.

“All of our volunteers put their own time and money into our missions and use their own vehicles and equipment when Search and Rescue itself is unable to provide,” the event page reminds folks, so this fundraiser is especially important in terms of keeping a safe community.

Organizers can be contacted through Facebook, and you can also call Shenah at 307-709-5414, or get in touch with anyone on the Riverton S and R team for tickets or donations.