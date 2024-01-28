Activate10: Bull Lake ice fishing derby to raise funds for Arapahoe Fish & Game youth group

More

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Ice Pack 2024 Bull Lake Ice Fishing Derby will take place from February 16-18 in honor of Mike Shockley and Troy Bath, and will be raising funds for the Shoshone/Arapahoe Fish & Game Youth Group program.

    The derby will start at 12:00 PM on Friday and ends at 12:00 PM on Sunday.

    Entry fees are $40 for adults and $10 for kids.

    For more information, check out the flyer below or “call Bridger” at 307-840-0618.

