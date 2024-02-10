Activate10: Watts family benefit dinner set for March 16

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Hudson, WY) – The town of Hudson continues to come together to help a local family in need, and has set up a March 16 fundraiser dinner for the Watts family, who lost their home in a tragic fire on January 12.

The dinner will begin at 5:00 PM, and will take place at Hudson Town Hall, located at 333 Main Street.

The Facebook event page says that there will be a taco bar for dinner, silent auction items up for grabs, bingo, and there will also be a game board for a chance to win a special prize.