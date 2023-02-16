Activate10: Food giveaway in Riverton on February 21

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations is holding a food giveaway on Tuesday, February 21 at 620 E. Monroe Avenue from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Park your vehicle and head into Foundations for Nations, where they will assist you in getting food.

ICYMI: Foundations for Nations is hosting a free laundry day this coming Saturday in Riverton and Ethete. Click here to read more.