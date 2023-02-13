#Activate10: Free laundry day on February 18 in Riverton, Ethete

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Fremont County, WY) – Foundations for Nations is holding a free, full-service laundry day at Riverton Laundromat & Cleaners and Blue Sky Laundry in Ethete on Saturday, February 18 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Details are shared on the flyer below!

h/t Foundations for Nations

