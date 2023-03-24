A “Sprinter” weekend packed with things to do in Fremont County…

Where did the month go? Hard to believe we’re actually approaching the last full weekend of March! Is it Spring or is it still Winter? It snows, it melts, it snows it, melts…as our weather guy Dave Lipsom calls it, “Sprinter” sure has put a damper (no pun intended) on the calving season…and I’m chompin’ at the bit to get some dirt under my fingernails and take some weekend road trips!

But this “Sprinter” still isn’t stopping Fremont County from having plenty of fun and exciting things to do! Food, fundraisers, conventions, and concerts…check out what’s going on in “The County” weekend!

On Friday…

There’s a Chili Dinner tonight from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Riverton Elks Club. Green chili, red chili, frybread or tortillas for $7.00…and for those with a sweet tooth, there will also be a silent auction of baked goods and treats. This is a benefit for the Jeff “Toots” Strock and Aaron Guffey Memorial Rodeo scheduled for June 24 & 25 in Pavillion. For more information, call the Elks Club at 307-856-3600, or visit their Facebook page.

The exciting, annual Rustler 500 Reverse Raffle fundraiser supporting CWC’s student-athlete scholarships kicks off tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the CWC Rustler’s Gym. This fun “tailgate party” includes food, a cash bar, silent auction, trivia, prizes and…a chance to win $10,000! Click here for tickets and info.

Yay! R-Recreation’s Bingo is back! The “funnest bingo ever” kicks off at 7:00 p.m. tonight in the Riverton Middle School cafeteria. Good vibes, upbeat music, and a chance to win some moolah! $20 for 20 sheets, each additional sheet is $1. Fun times! More info can be found on the R-Recreation website and their (very active) Facebook page.

Riverton will be a stop on the “Songs & Stories” Tour of the Dove Award-winning band Sidewalk Prophets appearing tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the CWC Robert. A Peck Arts Center. Be a part of their “Great Big Family” as popular Christian duo Dave Frey and Ben McDonald perform “powerful and inspiring stories from life and the road.” More about the band on their website or Facebook page.

Native Fauna and Flora is the theme for the 43 Annual Red Desert Audubon Show showing now through April 11 at the Lander Arts Center on 258 Main St. Various art mediums depict scenes from Wyoming’s red desert; take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Oakley Boycott!, and visit the Lander Arts Center website for more information on this and other events, classes, as well as their 2023 exhibition schedule.

The Fremont County Fairgrounds is hosting the Bowhunters of Wyoming’s Banquet and Convention this weekend, on both Friday and Saturday. Due to continued interest in the banquet, they are selling $25 non-meal tickets online today and at the door. Be sure to check out the convention’s activities, such as the Ice Breaker tonight at 6 p.m. followed by a Dog Tracking for Game Recovery presentation…check out the website for Saturday’s classes and activities! Thank you to WRTA for providing Safe Rides to and from the convention!

On Saturday…

We love our local producers, right? Grab a cuppa joe and get out to your local farmers’ markets still going on and strong this “Sprinter” in Riverton from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and the Lander Local Food Market goes from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW on Tweed Lane.

Open Play Hours at the Lander Children’s Museum are going on this morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Stop by with the kids for some playtime, and see what the museum is all about…visit their website or their Facebook page to find out about all of the fun classes and activities they have to offer! Then afterward, while you’re in Lander…

Oh, it’s on! Riverton had their turn last Saturday, so now it is Lander’s turn to “be bold and go for the cold” at the Lander Jackalope Jump today! Registration is at 1:00 p.m.; the jumpin’ starts at 2:00 p.m. Awards will be given out for best costume, largest group, and most funds raised (let’s see if Lander can beat Riverton’s $8,800 funds raised)!

Dubois’ FCSD #2’s Visual & Performing Arts and the Missoula Children’s Theater present Aladdin today in the K-12 Auxiliary Gym with two performances…the first one is at 2:30 p.m. and another is at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for adults and $1 for children, and sold at the door. A fantastic production, don’t miss it!

Okay, giving the Riverton-Lander rivalry a rest, Bar 10 in Riverton is hosting Ladies of Lander Candice Frude and Raine Lesher come together for a special live show tonight at 7:00 p.m. Come for an evening of great music and delicious food and drinks! Visit Bar 10’s Facebook page for more information.

And I’m not too sure what this is, but on Sunday, there’s a Spring Bike Paint Party tonight from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Chandelle Center in Riverton, 3445 Chandelle Blvd. (up on Airport Road). It’s $50 for both dinner and painting on an 11×14 canvas…I’m assuming you’ll be painting a picture of a bike, not painting an actual bike (although that would be kinda fun, too). You have to RSVP for this event, so contact Amy Oostveen at 307-890-6733 or email [email protected]

I love to write about all of the great things happening here in Fremont County, so if you don’t see your events, activities and fundraisers mentioned, be sure to add them to County 10’s event calendar! Have your information all ready to post, then click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, then post away! Don’t forget that your calendar entries are also shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and via e-mail.