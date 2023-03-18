Over $8,800 raised at Riverton Jackalope Jump

(Riverton, WY) – Temps hovered around 15 degrees with a slight breeze, making it feel even cooler Saturday morning for the annual Special Olympics Jackalope Jump held at Riverton City Hall.

Athletes and supporters plunged into the chilly waters and raised $8,835 for Special Olympics. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes.

Awards are as follows: Jazmine Wildcat is the individual who raised the most money; Lewis Fancher is the athlete who raised the most money; the FC Allstars raised the most money as a group and were also the largest group; the best costume went to Blast from the ’80s; and Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock received a special award for being a last-minute supporter and jumper.

Bummed you missed today’s plunge? It’s not too late to join the fun. The Lander Jackalope Jump is happening next Saturday, March 25. Click here to read our earlier post for the details.