Rustler 500 Reverse Raffle on Friday – Support CWC Athletics and win big!

The CWC Athletic Booster Club is proud to announce that they will be hosting their Annual Reverse Raffle on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 6:00 pm in Rustler Gymnasium, with the opportunity to win $10,000!

We invite you to an evening of fun, food and prizes. Your ticket includes you and one guest entry to our “tailgate” party which includes but is not limited to h’ordeuvres, a cash bar, NCAA Tournament watch party, a silent auction, trivia and more!

Cooperate tables are also available for this event. For more information or to purchase a ticket, go here: https://cwc.prestosports.com/…/releases/20230123i49csd

You do not need to be present to win, but we hope you can come to enjoy the electric atmosphere!

This year there will be over $15,000 in awarded prize money! Of course, the person with the last ticket drawn will win $10,000!