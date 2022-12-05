4 local WHMAs recently closed or will close for the season soon

(Fremont County, WY) – Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas are closing to human presence — or already have — for the season to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. The majority of WHMAs close or have restrictions for the winter annually.

Protecting crucial habitat for wildlife is one of the main reasons the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission invests in land throughout Wyoming. WHMAs provide a refuge for big game that must conserve energy and rely on fat stores to survive the coldest months of the year.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Ray Bredehoft, habitat and access branch chief for Game and Fish. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports the wildlife on their winter ranges.”



The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.

Below are the local WHMAs that have closed or are closing soon. For the complete list, click here. Inberg/Roy (East Fork) Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15 Closed to human presence Spence & Moriarity Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15 East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road are open year-round. Rest of the WMA is closed to human presence. Whiskey Basin Dubois Dec. 1 through May 15 Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic. Red Canyon Lander Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence