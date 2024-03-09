More

    #Snapped: Waterfall clouds over Owl Creeks

    #Snapped in Wind River Country
    h/t Dave Lipson

    Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson snapped the following pic of “Waterfall clouds spilling over the Owl Creeks” earlier this week.

    Lipson said this signifies “cooler air temporarily spilling into the Wind River Basin,” and also shared that he took the photo the morning after measuring 99 mph winds the night before while “in the dark above Red Canyon.”

    Thanks for sharing, and for the weather reports, Dave!

