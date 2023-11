(Fremont County, WY) – While keeping track of local weather data, County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson noticed that the lower Red Canyon area recorded a 101 MPH wind gust late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning.

The two 101 MPH gusts occurred between 12:20 and 12:36 AM, with a series of 90 MPH gusts happening around the same time. h/t KREC weather station

