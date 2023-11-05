More

    76 mph wind recorded in Red Canyon today

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    h/t NWSR

    (Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the passage of a weak weather system combined with strong westerly winds led to a windy Sunday across western and central Wyoming.

    The South Pass area, which is still closed to light, high profile vehicles, recorded the biggest gust in Fremont County at 76 mph, with 40+ mph gusts occurring throughout much of the area.

    h/t NWSR

    The NWSR added that winds will continue through sunset before diminishing.

    Advertisement

    A more detailed list of high winds around the state can be viewed here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.