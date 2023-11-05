76 mph wind recorded in Red Canyon today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the passage of a weak weather system combined with strong westerly winds led to a windy Sunday across western and central Wyoming.

The South Pass area, which is still closed to light, high profile vehicles, recorded the biggest gust in Fremont County at 76 mph, with 40+ mph gusts occurring throughout much of the area. h/t NWSR

The NWSR added that winds will continue through sunset before diminishing.

A more detailed list of high winds around the state can be viewed here.