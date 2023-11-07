November 6 South Pass area road closure caused by structure blowover, WYDOT reports

(Fremont County, WY) – The November 6 road closure on portions of WY 28 was reportedly caused by a structure blowover and ensuing cleanup, according to a post shared on the WYDOT District 5 Facebook page on November 7.

On Monday afternoon a crash was reported on WY 28 in the South Pass area near milepost 59, which led to the travel lane from milepost 57 to 63 to be blocked for three hours while crews were in the cleanup stage.

“Crews worked Monday, Nov. 6, along Wyoming Highway 28 south of Lander to reload an A-Frame structure which blew off a tractor-trailer at the northeast corner of Red Canyon as it was being hauled to its new mountain location near South Pass,” the post explains.

“The structure sitting on the highway forced a 3-hour closure of WY28.”

WY 28 is also currently closed to light, high profile vehicles as of this writing.