More

    November 6 South Pass area road closure caused by structure blowover, WYDOT reports

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    h/t WYDOT District 5 Facebook page

    (Fremont County, WY) – The November 6 road closure on portions of WY 28 was reportedly caused by a structure blowover and ensuing cleanup, according to a post shared on the WYDOT District 5 Facebook page on November 7.

    On Monday afternoon a crash was reported on WY 28 in the South Pass area near milepost 59, which led to the travel lane from milepost 57 to 63 to be blocked for three hours while crews were in the cleanup stage.

    “Crews worked Monday, Nov. 6, along Wyoming Highway 28 south of Lander to reload an A-Frame structure which blew off a tractor-trailer at the northeast corner of Red Canyon as it was being hauled to its new mountain location near South Pass,” the post explains.

    Advertisement

    “The structure sitting on the highway forced a 3-hour closure of WY28.”

    WY 28 is also currently closed to light, high profile vehicles as of this writing.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.