(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, expect light winds today, with southwest winds gusting up to 30 and 40 mph in the Jeffrey City area through Natrona County.

Gusts of 60+ mph are likely for Red Canyon/South Pass areas tonight.

Snow will also develop over western portions tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas. h/t NWSR