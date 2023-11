Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – Tatum Hall shared this photo of an elk herd taken above Red Canyon.

Surprisingly, the photo was taken at midnight during the November 27 Beaver Moon, with Hall commenting that “The moon was so bright it almost looked like it was daylight.”

Thanks for sharing, Tatum!