2nd suspect in August homicide arraigned to District Court

(Lander, WY) – Probable cause was found at the November 21 preliminary hearing for Kasia Monroe, and the case is now bound for District Court.

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for December 20.

Monroe was one of three parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

She currently faces a felony charge for accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, which is punishable by imprisonment of not less than twenty years.

County 10 will provide further updates for Monroe, as well as the other two suspected parties, when they become available.