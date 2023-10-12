Quiver sentenced to 6-10 years imprisonment for role in 2022 Riverton murder

(Lander, WY) – 42-year-old Jason Quiver, one of the parties charged in the 2022 murder of Ashley Dewey, was sentenced to six to ten years imprisonment for his role at today’s sentencing hearing, held on October 12.

The hearing was overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder, with the State represented by Tim Hancock, and the Defense by Jonathan Gerard.

Quiver was found guilty of accessory before the fact to manslaughter, which he pled “guilty” to as per an amended information plea agreement and change of plea hearing back in August.

Advertisement

An accessory before the fact to manslaughter charge holds a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment.

The State argued for an 8-10 year sentence, with recommendation for treatment in regards to Quiver’s extensive history of alcohol abuse.

As for Quiver’s role in he murder, Hancock commented that he wasn’t as culpable in the violent acts that led to Dewey’s death as Monroe and Washington, but referenced the multiple times where he could have helped let her go, tell someone what was happening, or even leave his residence himself to get away from the situation.

Hancock stated that all the blame was not to be put on Quiver, but added that “They all had a part to play.”

Advertisement

Hancock also brought up the fact that testimonies indicated Quiver physically blocked Dewey from leaving, and that there were vice grips found with his and Dewey’s DNA.

Later during the Defense’s address to the Court, Gerard clarified that despite Washington’s statements that Quiver used the vice grips on Dewey’s tongue, there was no corroborating evidence to prove as much, according to reports from the investigation.

As to the statements that Quiver physically hit or blocked Dewey, Gerard shared that Quiver was still under the influence of methamphetamine when being questioned by investigators, and that his statement of “Okay yeah I hit her” was only made after alleged prodding from said investigator, whom Gerard also stated referenced proffers from the other parties that had not been made in order to get that statement out of him.

Advertisement

Gerard went on to comment that Quiver, who is partially paralyzed, was scared by what Washington would do to him if he tried to intervene at any point, and referenced that witness testimony from a neighbor indicated that at one point Washington struck Quiver with a chair when the parties moved outside for a portion of the incident.

Gerard also spoke on Quiver’s behalf, stating that he has known him for years through a past DWUI conviction and when he served as a witness in another case that involved a fight between Quiver’s at the time girlfriend and another party.

Gerard elaborated further on that incident, and shared that Quiver didn’t intervene in the fight between his partner and the other party because of his self described “meek” nature, the same nature he alleged that kept him from intervening in the eventual death of Dewey.

Advertisement

Gerard then stated that Quiver wanted to stay out of the “hurricane” that was Washington, Monroe and Duran’s actions.

Quiver was then given the chance to speak before Judge Conder addressed the Court, and stated that he is a “helpful person,” citing instances where stopped people from committing suicide.

“I was just not in control of this situation,” Quiver commented before stating that he was indeed “scared” during the ordeal. “I did not wake up that day prepared to deal with something like that; nobody does.”

Quiver went on to say that he felt for the children of all the parties involved, including his own, and stated that when the mother of his child passed away recently, he felt it was “karma” for his actions.

“I’m embarrassed and disgraced to be here,” Quiver concluded before asking for leniency from the Court.

Judge Conder then shared some words before his final deliberation, and stated that Quiver may have wanted to avoid the altercation, but he “let the hurricane through the front door,” in reference to Gerard’s earlier comparison.

Judge Conder then commented that “when the hurricane breaks, you get out,” and stated that he did not get out when he had the chances to.

“You say you save people’s lives, but let Miss Dewey suffer,” Judge Conder stated. “You did nothing to help her, but you did help the others. You may not have been the leader, but you were on their team.”

Judge Conder then shared Quiver’s extensive history of alcohol-centered run-ins with law enforcement and the “squandered” attempts at treatment in those 21 years, before stating that he was not going to let intoxication let him off the hook for the decisions he made.

“I hear it all the time, alcohol, alcohol alcohol; alcohol made me do it. The bottle didn’t shove itself down your mouth,” Judge Conder added before clarifying that he did hope (and later order) that Quiver would seek treatment.

“21 years in the system has brought you here; why would that change now?” Judge Conder asked before stating that “probation is utterly inappropriate” as a sentence.

Judge Conder did acknowledge that Quiver accepted responsibility for his actions, which led to the 6-10 year sentence, rather than 8-10.

Updates on the other parties involved are linked in their names: Keina Duran, Chasity Washington, Kasia Monroe.