September 14 sentencing hearing set for Duran, one of four parties involved in 2022 homicide

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – A September 14 sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 38-year-old Keina Duran, according to court documents filed on August 18.

Duran is one of the parties charged in the death of Ashley Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24, 2022.

This hearing was scheduled after Duran’s original July 20 sentencing was vacated, following a motion to continue hearing held on July 17, according to court documents filed on July 18.

Duran pled “not guilty” to the original felonious restraint, false imprisonment and reckless endangering charges filed against her, resulting in a May 15 jury trial.

A plea agreement was eventually filed on her behalf, wherein she pled “guilty” to an amended charge of aggravated assault and battery, and that jury trial was also vacated.

A July 20 sentencing hearing was then scheduled, but later continued to “ensure the terms and conditions of the plea agreement have been complied with,” according to the court documents, which stated at the time that there was “no specific indication as to when these conditions will be met.”

That date is now September 14.

County 10 will provide updates for Duran’s sentencing as they become available, which can be found here.

Updates on the other parties involved are linked in their names: Jason Quiver, Chasity Washington, Kasia Monroe.

