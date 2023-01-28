28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off Friday; Lander leg is Sunday

The ceremonial start of the 28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off Friday in downtown Jackson. The “Stage Stop” race is the premier event of sled dog sports and draws top competitors from across North America.

Stage One commenced Saturday, January 28 at 9:00 am at the Black Rocks trailhead of the Bridger Teton National Forest near Moran Junction in Jackson Hole.

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages. The race travels through seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho on National Forest lands trails. Teams cover 30 to 35 miles per day on out-and-back courses.

The teams will be headed to Lander today, January 28. A Musher Meet & Greet is planned at 5:30 pm on the 200 block of Main Street. Stage two of the race begins at 9 am on Sunday at Bruce’s Bridge parking lot in Sinks Canyon. Updates due to the weather can be found here.

Highlights from day one:

The daily race schedule is as follows:

• January 28 – Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming

• January 29 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming

• January 30 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming

• January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

• February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

• February 2 – Travel Day

• February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

• February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

Extensive race coverage, video, commentary, and interviews are available on race media platforms, including:

Website: www.wyomingstagestop.org Facebook: facebook.com/PedigreeStageStopRace

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pedigreestagestoprace

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@pedigreestagestoprace9249