Coste wins 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race

(Jackson, WY) – Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race rookie Remy Coste, of France, has won the 2024 race, knocking off five-time champ Anny Malo by a full 10-minute difference.
Coste takes home a check for $25,792 as the first-place winner, and is only the third to win in the last decade. Prior to Malo was the Streeper kennel, who also won five years in a row.
Coming in third place this year is Jackson’s own Jess Moore with a time of 14:45:07 for all seven stages.
Final overall cumulative times are as follows:
1. Remy Coste 13:34:24
2. Anny Malo 13:44:37
3. Jess Moore 14:53:07
4. Cathy Rivest 14:55:53
5. Laura Bontrager 14:55:55
6. Rachel Courtney 15:06:59
7. Sarah Tarlton 15:27:04
8. Michael Tetzner 15:42:48
9. Mike Bestgen 15:45:07
10. Austin Forney 15:49:29
11. Charlie Conner 15:55:29
12. Donny Poulin 15:59:57
13. JR Anderson 16:00:37
14. Tim Thiessen 17:37:27
15. Chris Adkins — withdraw