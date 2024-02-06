Coste wins 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race

(Jackson, WY) – Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race rookie Remy Coste, of France, has won the 2024 race, knocking off five-time champ Anny Malo by a full 10-minute difference.

Coste takes home a check for $25,792 as the first-place winner, and is only the third to win in the last decade. Prior to Malo was the Streeper kennel, who also won five years in a row.

Coming in third place this year is Jackson’s own Jess Moore with a time of 14:45:07 for all seven stages.

Final overall cumulative times are as follows:

1. Remy Coste 13:34:24

2. Anny Malo 13:44:37

3. Jess Moore 14:53:07

4. Cathy Rivest 14:55:53

5. Laura Bontrager 14:55:55

6. Rachel Courtney 15:06:59

7. Sarah Tarlton 15:27:04

8. Michael Tetzner 15:42:48

9. Mike Bestgen 15:45:07

10. Austin Forney 15:49:29

11. Charlie Conner 15:55:29

12. Donny Poulin 15:59:57

13. JR Anderson 16:00:37

14. Tim Thiessen 17:37:27

15. Chris Adkins — withdraw