PHOTOS/VIDEO: 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race – Lander stage

(Lander, WY) – Dozens of spectators and dog sled race fans were in attendance yesterday, January 28, for the second stop of the 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race, which took place at the Louis Lake trailhead in the South Pass area of the Wind River Mountain range in Lander.

Following the laid back atmosphere of the race meet and greet the day prior, mushers and dogs alike had their game faces on as each team took to the trail, all while families enjoyed warm treats and some solid playtime in the snow before the race.

First time Stage Stop racer Remy Coste from France was the big winner at the race opener in Teton County the day before on January 27, which meant he was the last to take off on Sunday.

Coste wowed attendees with his extremely quiet and well-behaved dogs as his teams race countdown took place, and even more so when he let out the loud vocal command for the dogs to take off while he kicked off the ground for more power.

Five time defending champion Anny Malo took off moments before Coste thanks to her second place finish at the first stage, and ultimately went on to have the best time for the Lander stage, shaving off four and a half minutes from the Coste’s 00:06:44 lead.

Following Coste’s second place finish for the day, were Cathy Rivest from Quebec, Canada in third, Laura Bontrager from Newberry, Michigan in fourth, and Michael Tetzner from Burg, Germany in fifth.

For the complete breakdown of the Lander stage times and team info, click here, and you can hear more from a few of the mushers in the meet and greet article linked above.

The race headed to Pinedale today for the third stage at the Upper Green River trailhead, and will then move on to Big Piney/Marbleton.

Check out some photos and the video below of all the Pedigree Stage Stop fun!