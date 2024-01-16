Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race Director Dan Carter joins the County 10 Podcast

(Wyoming) – Dan Carter enters his 10th year as Race Director for the Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race. He joined us recently to discuss the preparation for this year’s event, why sled dog life is so appealing to he and the competitors and what to expect from this year’s event.

The competitors will spend a few hours in Fremont County again this year. On Saturday, January 27th a public meet-and-greet with mushers and dogs will be held on Lander’s Main Street from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Mushers will race on January 28th at either the Sinks Canyon Loop Road or Louis Lake Road on South Pass, depending on snow levels. Dan explained, that determination will be coming in the next few days.

Catch our full conversation in the player below, or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast.

