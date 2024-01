(Riverton, WY) – Head over to the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds for the annual Wyoming Star Quilt Show happening Feb. 23-25. Check the flyer below for times.

Beautiful, handmade quilts will be on display. A vendor’s mall will be available. Other items on the docket for the show include a silent auction, quilt raffle and demonstrations. h/t Lea Delay