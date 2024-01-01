2024 Mid-Winter Fire School happening Jan. 5-7

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Mid-Winter Fire School will be this weekend, Jan. 5-7. The Wyoming State Fireman’s Association, in conjunction with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, hosts the State of Wyoming’s annual Mid-Winter Fire School at the Wyoming Fire Academy in Riverton.

Hundreds of volunteer firefighters, career and industrial (i.e., refinery and gas plant) firefighters, as well as search and rescue teams, law enforcement, and emergency medical responders from Wyoming and neighboring states will be in attendance.

From 8:00 a.m. Saturday until about noon Sunday, participants attend numerous classes and do hands-on training for certifications and to hone their skills.

Classes include things like Basic and Advanced auto extrication (hands-on training on dismantling automobiles), Basic SCBAs (Classroom and hands-on familiarization with Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (air packs)), Basic and Advanced pump operations (Classroom and hands-on pumping water from apparatus), Fire behavior (Classroom science behind fire behavior and suppression), Gas detection (using monitors to detect hazardous atmospheres), Hazardous Materials Operations, Live Fire (hands-on firefighting evolutions), Ropes and Rigging (hands-on rescue training), Off-road driving (hands-on driving time to practice in off-road situations), and numerous other leadership, command, and decision making classes.

Learn more about Mid-Winter Fire School here.