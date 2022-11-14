2023 Wind River Startup Challenge applications open until December 1

(Wind River Reservation, WY) — Applications to the 2023 Wind River Startup Challenge are open to Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs through December 1. Participants in the program receive six months of workshops to develop business skills and acumen, a year of one on one business coaching, multiple networking events, regional media opportunities, and access to a seed funding pool for those who qualify to present at an in-person Pitch Day event.

Participants in the Wind River Startup Challenge must be an enrolled Northern Arapaho or Eastern Shoshone, or teams must be at least 50% owned, operated, or led by a Tribal member. An application support session will be held on November 19, 2022 from 3 – 4pm at the Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie to answer questions and to support anyone interested in filling out the application. Snacks will be provided.

Learn more at: www.windriverstartupchallenge.org

In partnership with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes, the Wind River Startup Challenge (WRSC) seeks to stimulate entrepreneurship on the Wind River Reservation and provide the opportunity for tribal members to acquire funding to launch native-owned businesses. Now completing its third year, the WRSC began as a joint endeavor of the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) and the University of Wyoming Office for Research and Economic Development.

To date, 14 Native-led business ventures have been supported through the WRSC with $105,000 of seed funding awarded:

Brittney’s Baristas by Brittney Niedo

Native Precision by Shay Jimerson

Ootsie Ohant by Jessica Swallow

Tree Keepers by Jaren Brown and Ryan Axthelm

Goose’s Kitchen by Leslie Spoonhunter

Dancing Rain Consulting by Harmony Spoonhunter

Timber Beast by Eugene Coulston

Native FX by Eustace Day

The Monahooboo Hut by Hannah Nicol

Wildflower Salon by Stephanie C’Hair

Heavy Hand Fencing by Kevin Goggles

Red’s Recon by Red and LaTara LeBeau

Intertribal Wellness by Denyse Bergie and Mike Ute

Taylor B’s T’s by Taylor Bell

