13th annual Challenge for Charities is underway

Join us in participating in the 13th Annual Challenge for Charities by donating today through July 10!

You can learn about any of the 52 participating nonprofits on our website. Here are some local organizations doing some great work throughout Lander:

Wyoming Pathways is proud to announce its participation in Challenge for Charities (C4C) to support its work in Lander, WY. They are a statewide nonprofit that builds trails and makes communities more bikeable and walkable through safe streets and in-town pathways.

Currently, Wyoming Pathways is working with the City of Lander on options for making Lander more bikeable, walkable, and ADA-accessible. They are also partnering with Fremont County, the Office of State Lands, Lander Cycling Club, and others to improve human-powered access to Squaw-Baldwin and multi-user access at the Bus Loop.

In 2022, Wyoming Pathways redefined what is possible on public lands in Wyoming with the first-of-its-kind downhill-optimized trail, the “J-Line” at Johnny Behind the Rocks (JBR). This sustainably built trail provides a rare and exhilarating experience for both local riders and visitors of all ages and abilities.

This year, Wyoming Pathways will build two new trails connected to Johnny on Top; an uphill-optimized trail just out of the parking lot that will quickly get folks on the ridge and a connecting segment between Johnny on Top and the downhill, bike-only, J-Line trail. The goal of this project is to prevent overcrowding and overuse on current trails, improve residents’ health and well-being, and promote sustainable tourism.

To build new trails, Wyoming Pathways needs between $10,000 and $15,000 for each project, which heavily relies on donations. To donate, please make a check payable to “Lander Community Foundation” with “Wyoming Pathways” written in the memo and mail it to PO Box 1131 Lander, WY 82520.

Additionally, Wyoming Pathways will be hosting a Pints for Pathways event in partnership with Cowfish on Friday June 2, from 5:00 – 9:00. Cowfish has generously offered to donate $2 of each pint sold that evening, so please come grab a pint for a good cause! It will be a fun social evening where you can buy a raffle ticket for the chance to win some cool prizes, learn more about Wyoming Pathways Lander projects. We hope to see you there!

By donating to the Lander unit of Fremont County Search and Rescue you are contributing to the well-being of the entire community. The presence of a well-trained and properly equipped SAR unit assures residents and visitors alike that Lander is interested in their safety and is willing to provide assistance even in remote locations where normal support services are unavailable. The women and men who volunteer their time and energy to this worthy effort deserve your backing and appreciate your help.

If you choose to join us in the 13th annual C4C fundraiser, fill out a donor form and designate your contribution to the organziations you choose to support. Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 by July 10.

Email us at [email protected] or call 307-438-9247 if you have any questions.