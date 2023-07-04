Challenge for Charities: Lander Womentum

Participate in the 13th Annual Challenge for Charities by donating today through July 10!

You can learn about the 52 participating nonprofits on the Lander Community Foundation website. Here is a local organization doing some great work throughout Lander.

Lander Womentum is a nonprofit, community-based program focused on developing the leadership skills of women through monthly events, workshops, and mentoring relationships. We create meaningful gatherings to connect women of all ages and backgrounds to inspire each other and to thrive as individuals and leaders within the community. The Challenge for Charities fundraiser is crucial for helping our group fund our programs and offer scholarships so all women can participate. In 2023-2024, we hope to provide more events for our over 130 alumnae to keep them connected and inspired. More information can be found at www.landerwomentum.org.

We are participating again this year in the Lander Community Foundation’s annual Challenge for Charities (C4C). Will you donate to Lander Womentum through C4C today?

If you choose to join us in the 13th annual C4C fundraiser, complete a donor form and designate your contribution to the organizations you want to support. Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520. Or donate online.

You can donate through July 10!

Email us at [email protected] or call 307-438-9247 if you have any questions.

