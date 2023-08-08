Lander Community Foundation C4C fundraiser raised record-breaking $690K for 2023

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Community Foundation 2023 Challenge for Charities check presentation ceremony took place at the Livery Stable in the Pioneer Museum Monday evening, August 7, where the 52 participating Lander nonprofits received the funds raised during the recent donation matching period.

This year, a record-breaking $691,043 was raised, $51,000 more than in 2022.

MJ Greene and Cori Slingerland from the Lander Community Foundation hosted this year’s ceremony, where they doled out the sealed envelopes while attendees enjoyed the available refreshments and anxiously awaited the official moment when they could open their checks.

Greene shared that Challenge for Charities is now in its 13th year, and has raised $6,146,096 in that time, over $2.8 million of which has been raised just since 2020.

Greene and Slingerland also shared that this year the nonprofits raised over $505,000, $45,000 more than in 2022, and the 125 Challengers raised $185,741, $155 more than in 2022.

After this year’s statistics were shared, the nonprofits were allowed to open their checks and find out how much each organization received.

“On behalf of the Lander Community Foundation, thank you to our generous Challengers, to Lander’s nonprofits, and to the hundreds of donors who took advantage of the challenge to do more with their support,” Greene concluded. “All of you add significantly to the character and quality of the Lander community.”

