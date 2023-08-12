Over $6.1 million has been raised for Lander nonprofits in 13 years by Lander Community Foundation’s Challenge for Charities

(Lander, WY) – In 2023, Lander nonprofits together received $690,000 through the Lander Community Foundation’s(LCF) annual community-wide fundraiser, Challenge for Charities (C4C).

Over $2.8 Million of the $6.1 million raised over 13 years has been since 2020.

“I am so impressed and proud of this community. The generosity that poured through Lander this summer is incredible. I am grateful to the Challengers for their philanthropic leadership and generous support in building the highest Matching Fund in Challenge for Charities history. LCF is honored to facilitate this community-wide fundraising event for the people of Lander,” said LCF Executive Director Mary Greene.

To participate, people donate to the charities of their choice through LCF during the giving period (May 1-July 10). This is a streamlined way for nonprofits to raise money while staying focused on their mission.

Challengers are people who provide money to a Matching Fund. The Matching Fund augments funds raised by the nonprofits.

Matching funds can be as high as 60%.For example, a nonprofit that raises $10,000 (or more) from donors would receive an additional $6,000 in matching funds.

“Fremont Therapy Group is dedicated to helping Lander become a stronger community and that’s why we have been a C4C Challenger since 2011. We see the positive impact our contribution has in the Lander community and are proud to support LCF and C4C,” shared Tom Davis, Fremont Therapy Group Lander Clinic Director and Partner.

The philanthropic leadership from these local businesses, families, foundations, and individuals allowed us to give a 35% match to the funds raised by our Lander nonprofits. 52 participating nonprofits raised a whopping $505,000 in 2023, which is $45,000 more than in 2022 and $98,000 more compared to 2021.

The 2023 Challengers contributed an impressive $185,702—for the second year in a row—to the Matching Fund, making a total of $690,000 raised during C4C! These funds are all poured back into Lander and used for local programs and projects.

Finally, 20 nonprofits met or exceeded the match cap of $10,000—another record and three more than in 2022. “More nonprofits are raising more money through C4C each year. They recognize that this event is an effective tool for leveraging donations, and they’re becoming more adept at fundraising.

This fundraiser works and programs thrive because of C4C. Additionally, we are seeing more new donors and more individual donations by people giving to these nonprofits through C4C.

In 2023, there were 67 more individual donations to nonprofits. This is so encouraging because it shows that citizens realize the immense impact their donation has when they give through C4C,” Greene adds. “It’s working!”

2023 Challenge for Charities Challengers and Sponsors

Many of our sponsors are local businesses and families who have been Challengers for more than five years in a row. We’d like to recognize our three Platinum donors each contributing $20,000 or more

● Fremont Therapy Group

● Lonnie Bull at Edward Jones

● The Mortenson Family

At the Gold Level giving between $15,000 and $20,000

● Jerry and Cassy DierkingVenters

Titanium Level giving between $10,000 and $15,000

● Rick & Janie Muir

● The Marshall Chapin Family

● Susan Pearson

Silver Level donors each contributing between $5,000 to $10,000

● The Blackbird Foundation

● Don & Judy Legerski

● George & Paula Hunker

● and an Anonymous donor

Finally, we had 27 Bronze level Challengers who gave between $1,000 and $5,000 and 87 Iron level Challengers giving up to $999 each.

2023 Participating Nonprofits & Fiscally Sponsored Groups for Challenge for Charities

1. Academy of the Winds

2. Almost Home Wyoming

3. Anam Cara Giving

4. Apple Valley School

5. Art link Wyoming (formerly PALS

6. Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival 7. Central Wyoming Climbers’ Alliance

8. Central Wyoming College Alpine Science Institute

9. Child Development Services 10. Community Entry Services 11. First Stop Help Center

12. Fremont County Pioneer Association

13. Fremont Symphony Orchestra

14. Friends of South Pass

15. Good Samaritan Community Meal 16. Help for Health Hospice

17. Lander Art Center

18. Lander Boxing Club

19. Lander Care and Share Food Bank 20. Lander Christmas Baskets 21. Lander Climate Action Network 22. Lander Community Foundation 23. Lander Creative Arts Club 24. Lander Cycling Club

25. Lander Free Medical Clinic 26. Lander Library Friends Association 27. Lander Masters Special Olympics 28. Lander Nordic Ski Association 29. Lander Performing Arts (formerly LCCA)

30. Lander Pet Connection

31. Lander Presents

32. Lander Search and Rescue 33. Lander Spay and Neuter

34. Lander Swim Club

35. Lander Valley Farmer’s Market

36. Lander Womentum

37. Pushroot Community Garden 38. Sinks Canyon Conservancy 39. Sinks Canyon Wild

40. The Bossert Collective

41. The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming

42. The Soldier’s House

43. Water for Wildlife Foundation 44. Wild Roots Sanctuary

45. Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation

46. Wind River Food Sovereignty Project

47. Wyoming Outdoor Council 48. Wyoming Pathways

49. Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company

50. Wyoming Wilderness Association

51. Wyoming Wildlife Federation

52. Wyoming Youth Now Foundation

We’d like to thank the Fremont County Pioneer Museum board and staff, especially Maggie Appleby, for their support and for hosting our ceremony on Monday at such a gorgeous venue. What a special museum we have right here!

Additionally, we want to acknowledge the help from County 10 and KOVE radio who collaborated with LCF to facilitate radio spotlights for willing C4C nonprofits. This created the opportunity for locals to hear more about every nonprofit and no doubt contributed to the success of this year’s C4C. THANK YOU COUNTY 10!

For more information about the Lander Community Foundation click here, email us at [email protected], or call 307-438-9247. Nonprofits hold up their 2023 Challenge for Charities checks. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10