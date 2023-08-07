WhatsHappening: Challenge for Charities check presentation takes place tonight at the Pioneer Museum

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Community Foundation Challenge for Charities check presentation ceremony will take place tonight, August 7, at the Livery Stable in the Pioneer Museum.

The event starts at 5:30 PM, and will see the 52 non-profits that participated in this year’s charity donation matching period receive the final checks from the fundraising effort.

Lander non-profits received $645,000 through the C4C fundraiser last year, and over $2.2 million of the over $5.2 million raised over 12 years has been just since 2020.

