Lander groups combined forces to give out $17K in Christmas baskets, turkeys, presents

(Lander, WY) – In what is truly a display of coming together for the common good, the Lander Christmas Baskets committee, the Lander Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #2317, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Lander Community Foundation, and various youth groups and volunteers once again teamed up this year for the annual Christmas Basket Program.

The combined group effort resulted in just over 300 Christmas baskets and turkeys being given out on Sunday, December 17, in addition to a literal truck-load of toys.

Chairman of the Basket committee Deanna Trumble told County 10 that this year about $10,000 was given out in basket items thanks to money raised during the Lander Community Foundation 2023 Challenge for Charities fundraiser, in addition to about $7,000 in turkeys and toys that came from the Elks.

Toys were also collected at various locations in Lander thanks to the 10 Christmas trees that Tammy Green sets up each year.

Trumble also shared that one volunteer donated 30 handmade quilts to add to some of the baskets, and another volunteer donated homemade baby bibs.

Diapers and other baby care items were donated/added to the baskets for those that needed them as well.

Trumble went on to say that they prepared the baskets all week leading up to the distribution at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Sunday, and also shared Mr. D’s and Safeway played key roles in providing items for the big day.

“We are just thankful that the community of Lander does this every year,” Trumble commented. “It’s a positive and beautiful thing for all of us who are doing it, and for all of those who are receiving it.”

While some baskets/items were given out at the Catholic Church, others were delivered, and any unused or unclaimed items were donated to the Lander Care and Share Food Bank.