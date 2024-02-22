Fremont County wrestlers head to state championships

(Casper, WY) – Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center will be filled with wrestlers from all over the state for the next three days vying for the state’s highest honor.

Eight mats with simultaneous action and spectators from all corners of the state will fill the arena. Fremont County is well represented with individual competitors again this year on both the boys and girls sides.

A handful of local wrestlers are ranked highly headed into the tournament from WyoWrestling.com. The top ranked competitors include; Shoshoni’s Brueklyn Truempler (120) and Lacoda Kiser (140) who both rank second in their respective classes. On the boy’s side, Riverton’s Zaryc Prosser ranks second at 285 and Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly ranks third in the 190 lb class.

Advertisement

Action begins at Noon Thursday and continues through the evening. Brackets progress Friday and champions will be crowned Saturday afternoon. To follow all of the action, click here. Lander wrestlers headed to state (h/t Tiffany Velarde)