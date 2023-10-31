Wyoming’s most popular Halloween candy this year is…

(Wyoming) – ‘Tis the season for ghouls, goblins and candy! Digital publication Food and Wine recently revealed some candy data based from online retail shopping to determine each state’s most popular Halloween candy for 2023.

For Wyoming, and largely the United States as a whole, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were the most popular.

M&M’s, Hot Tamales, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids nationally rounded out the top five.

Our neighbors in Colorado prefer Milky Way, Idaho is a Snickers state, Montana is digging Twix this year, Nebraska is into Sour Patch Kids and South Dakota is eating Starburst. Meanwhile, Utah is keeping it polarizing with Candy Corn.

For the full breakdown from Food and Wine, click here!