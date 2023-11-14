Wyoming State Parks partners with new reservation, permit sales system for 2024

Wyoming State Parks is teaming up with US eDirect and Tyler Technologies to launch a new reservation and permit sales system for 2024.

US eDirect is a well-respected provider with 20+ years of experience providing services to park systems in numerous states. They bring a customer-focused mindset and a dedication to continual improvements.

The new reservation and permit sales system will include improved campsite maps and descriptions, streamlined transactions for customers, and text and email reminders to make camping easier! Ongoing improvements and added functionality will become available as the system evolves and new features are brought online.

Advertisement

Starting January 2, 2024, customers can complete reservations on our new website, Reserve.Wyoming.gov or by calling 877-996-7275. A preview of the website in mid-December will allow customers to create an account and explore the website. The traditional Early Bird sale, when annual day use permits are discounted (-$6 for residents and -$7 for non-residents), will run until February 15.

Gift certificates for annual permits are always popular before the holidays! They may be ordered in person or by phone to Wyoming State Parks Headquarters at 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002, (307) 777-6323.

Cancellation policies, booking fees, and other policies will remain the same as last year. For more information about policies, please visit wyoparks.wyo.gov and go to ‘Reservations’.

For more information, please visit wyoparks.wyo.gov, call (307) 777-6323, or send an email to [email protected].

Advertisement