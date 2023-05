(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ show recently. She chatted about her background in Fremont County, hopes for the state in 2023, what she’s excited for this summer and bluntly, “what does a State Auditor do?”

Check out the full conversation with Racines in the player below, or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast!

‘Today in the 10’ airs live on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM weekday’s at 8:00 a.m.

Advertisement