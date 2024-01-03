Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. received $35k from Wyoming Community Foundation

(Riverton, WY) – Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. announced today, Jan. 3, that they were awarded $35,000 in funding from the Wyoming Community Foundation to support the National Family Caregiver Support Program in eight counties across Wyoming, including Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, and Natrona counties.

This funding was made possible because of the S. Wesley and Margaret F. Hyatt Fund, Working for Wyoming Endowment, Grace Amspoker Fund, BP Communities – Carbon, Carbon Crump Hill & Waco Hill Jr. Fund, along with an anonymous donor at the Wyoming Community Foundation, which was recommended by the WYCF Statewide Board and the Casper Area Local Board.

“The continued support of the Wyoming Community Foundation is greatly appreciated and makes a huge impact in the work we do in supporting senior citizens across Wyoming!” said Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc.

