More

    Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. received $35k from Wyoming Community Foundation

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    h/t WCF

    (Riverton, WY) – Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. announced today, Jan. 3, that they were awarded $35,000 in funding from the Wyoming Community Foundation to support the National Family Caregiver Support Program in eight counties across Wyoming, including Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, and Natrona counties.

    This funding was made possible because of the S. Wesley and Margaret F. Hyatt Fund, Working for Wyoming Endowment, Grace Amspoker Fund, BP Communities – Carbon, Carbon Crump Hill & Waco Hill Jr. Fund, along with an anonymous donor at the Wyoming Community Foundation, which was recommended by the WYCF Statewide Board and the Casper Area Local Board.

    “The continued support of the Wyoming Community Foundation is greatly appreciated and makes a huge impact in the work we do in supporting senior citizens across Wyoming!” said Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.