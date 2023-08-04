Wyoming PBS, Central Wyoming College announce Kail as General Manager/Chief Executive Officer for Wyoming PBS

(Riverton, WY) – After a thorough search and interview process with a strong selection of candidates, Central Wyoming College has chosen Joanna Kail to fill the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer position for Wyoming PBS. Kail will assume the position on September 1, 2023.

Central Wyoming College received multiple applicants for the position. The interview process included a search committee made up of Wyoming PBS and Central Wyoming College employees, a stakeholder committee, and input from Wyoming PBS staff and attendees of the in-person public forums from the final three applicants.

“I am so excited to have Joanna Kail as the new CEO,” said CWC President Brad Tyndall. “Her energy and passion to tell Wyoming’s stories and her ability to create partnerships will be great assets for Wyoming PBS.”

Advertisement

“It’s hard to think of anything more fulfilling than working with an award-winning team of filmmakers on the stories of the greatest state in the union,” said Ms. Kail. “Get ready, because Wyoming PBS has only scratched the surface of the stories that are still waiting to be told! It’s truly an honor to continue to be a part of Wyoming’s only statewide public television network.”

Joanna Kail was raised in Lander, WY. She earned a degree in Communications & Marketing from the University of Wyoming. Joanna has been the Executive Director of the Wyoming PBS Foundation for six years, and is a member of Public Media Women in Leadership. She is the Executive Producer for the Wyoming PBS Emmy award-winning series, “A State of Mind: Confronting Wyoming’s Mental Health Crisis.”



Kail is a graduate of Leadership Fremont County and Leadership Wyoming; chairs the Riverton Rotary Scholarship Committee; and is on the board of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.

Wyoming PBS is a full-service statewide public television network licensed to Central Wyoming College, with studio and office facilities located on the CWC campus in Riverton, Wyoming.