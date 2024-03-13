Wyoming opens Mountain West Tournament with Fresno State Wednesday

(Las Vegas, NV) – The Wyoming Cowboys head to Las Vegas to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the First Round of the Mountain West Championship inside the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday at Noon MT. The Cowboys are the eighth seed in the field with the Bulldogs finishing ninth in the conference. It marks back-to-back meetings between the schools.



The contest will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. Fans can watch, listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com.. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelly will be on the call alongside Kevin McKinney. In Fremont County, listen on KOVE 1330 AM or 107.7 FM!

About The Teams

Wyoming is 15-16 overall and went 8-10 in conference play after defeating Fresno State 86-47 on Saturday Wyoming is shooting 45.2 percent from the field for the season and allowing opponents to also shoot 45.2 percent. UW has held opponents to under 45.2 percent in four-straight games. UW is shooting 36.8 percent from behind the arc, a number that ranks first in the MW. UW grabs 34.6 rebounds per game and are +1.4 on the glass this season. Wyoming is shooting 74.7 percent from the free throw line to rank second in the conference.



Fresno State heads into the contest with a 11-20 overall record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs are scoring 67.1 points per game and are allowing 73.5 points per game. Fresno State is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and opponents are shooting 46.4 percent. The Bulldogs are recording 6.1 steals per game for the season.



About The Players

Wyoming is led in scoring this season by Sam Griffin at 16.8 points per game for sixth in the MW. He has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season. He also leads the team adding 3.4 assists per game. He went over 2,000 career points on against Air Force. Akuel Kot adds 13.7 points per game. He has scored in double-figures in 24 games this season. Mason Walters adds 12.5 points per game and Brendan Wenzel adds 11.5 per night and has 60 threes on the season. Cam Manyawu adds 6.9 rebounds per game to lead the Pokes this season and rank eighth in the conference.



The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Isaiah Hill at 12.1 points per game for the season. He also adds 6.1 assists per game and 3.2 rebounds. He also leads the team with 39 steals. Xavier DuSell adds 11.6 points per game and has recorded 85 triples for the season shooting 39.7 percent.



About The Series

The Cowboys trail the all-time series against the Bulldogs 22-17 in a series that dates back to 1972. UW won the contest on Saturday by a score of 86-47 in Fresno. The two teams have met once on a neutral floor with the Bulldogs taking the win.



Up Next

Wyoming’s season will continue with a win over Fresno State on Wednesday. The winner of the contest advance to play top-seeded Utah State on Thursday in the quarterfinals in a 1 p.m. MT start on CBS Sports Network.