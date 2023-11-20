Wyoming marching band qualifies as finalist for Metallica competition

(Wyoming) – Earlier this year, heavy metal band Metallica announced an opportunity for school marching bands all over the country to be recognized on their platforms and the shot to win some cool prizes.

Each participating band was encouraged to submit a video playing a Metallica song. A list of finalists were recently announced, fans can now vote for their favorite performances. Winners will receive cash prizes to help fund new band supplies, travel costs, etc.

Natrona County High School in Casper is representing Wyoming as the state’s lone finalist.

You can see their version of new Metallica song, ‘Lux Aeterna’ below and if you’re so inclined, you can vote for them right here!

Earlier this year, Central Wyoming College was gifted $100,000 from Metallica’s charity foundation.