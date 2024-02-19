Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Madison Willow, Tamia Yellowplume, Skuya Medicine Horse

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian Middle School nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.

The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:

Advertisement

Madison Willow

Working hard, completing assignments, asking for help, good relative.

Tamia Yellowplume

Being a great relative to others this week, taking responsibility for her learning.

Advertisement

Skuya Medicine Horse

Great attitude, quality work, focuses in class, participates in learning conversations.