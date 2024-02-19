Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Madison Willow, Tamia Yellowplume, Skuya Medicine Horse

Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.
The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:
Madison Willow
Working hard, completing assignments, asking for help, good relative.
Tamia Yellowplume
Being a great relative to others this week, taking responsibility for her learning.
Skuya Medicine Horse
Great attitude, quality work, focuses in class, participates in learning conversations.