Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Abraham Niedo, Connie Curry, Dakota Norse

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian Middle School nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.

The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:

Abraham Niedo

Our 6th grade student of the week. Abraham has been taking ownership of his education and is always a good relative to others.

Connie Curry is our 7th grade student of the week at Wyoming Indian Middle school. Connie consistently delivers quality work, demonstrates outstanding leadership within our school, and shows kindness and compassion towards others.

Dakota Norse

Dakota is our 8th grade student of the week. He is a respectful student with great work completion.