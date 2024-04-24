Wyoming Indian Middle School Students of the Week: Abraham Niedo, Connie Curry, Dakota Norse

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian Middle School nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyoming Indian Middle School is proud of our students’ representing the school as great relatives, cultural leaders and demonstrating strong academic and cultural values.

The students of the week for Wyoming Indian Middle School are:

6th Grade: Eliah Duran

Eliah is great with his academic work, responsible with his classes. He is growing academically and vertically–he is taller than all his teachers.

Connie Curry is our 7th grade student of the week at Wyoming Indian Middle school. Connie consistently delivers quality work, demonstrates outstanding leadership within our school, and shows kindness and compassion towards others.

8th Grade: Eli Geboe:

Eli is respectful, polite, good relative, good attendance, excellent participation and work completion and role model

